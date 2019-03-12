Have you seen this boy? Teen missing near Ipswich

A Bellbird Park teenager has been missing for around 10 days. Police are seeking information.

A Bellbird Park teenager has been missing for around 10 days. Police are seeking information. Queensland Police

POLICE are calling for public assistance to locate a teenager who has been missing for almost 10 days.

The 13-year-old, from Bellbird Park is Caucasian, 150cm tall, with a thin build, blonde hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and shoes and a black jacket.

The boy pictured above was last seen on Sunday, March 3, in Pimpama.

He has not contacted family or friends since and police hold concerns for his safety.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.