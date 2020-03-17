Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dreamworld CEO
Dreamworld CEO
Business

Ardent share trading halted

by Alister Thomson
17th Mar 2020 12:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DREAMWORLD owner Ardent Leisure has announced a share trading halt pending an announcement.

The news follows Ardent losing more than half its value on Monday during the sharemarket's worst loss in history.

Shares fell 52 per cent by close of trade to 17.5¢ yesterday, wiping $91.14 million off Ardent's market capitalisation.

Shares were up to 22.5 cents in early trade before the announcement.

Ardent last week withdrew market guidance for its Main Event business, which runs entertainment centres in the US, because of coronavirus.

It said it expects the impact of coronavirus to continue for longer than first thought and that it was "adjusting operating costs, deferring non-essential capital investment, and ­reviewing other non-critical business activities and ­discretionary expenses".

More Stories

Show More
ardent leisure business dreamworld trading halt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 110 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 110 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court

        Business sets up first shopfront in old Marburg church

        premium_icon Business sets up first shopfront in old Marburg church

        News ‘I’ve lived in Marburg forever. Now I’ve got my own shop here too’.

        ICC ELECTIONS: All Ipswich voting locations

        premium_icon ICC ELECTIONS: All Ipswich voting locations

        News Where to vote early and on election day

        Pre-poll hours extended as Qld faces potential new ban

        premium_icon Pre-poll hours extended as Qld faces potential new ban

        Council News Longer opening hours for early voting centres across Qld

        • 17th Mar 2020 10:20 AM
        • 1 GreenRiver