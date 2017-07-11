BREAKING: Accountant mulls over Ipswich mayoral run

POSITIVE: Ipswich accountant Peter Robinson says he will make a call on running for Ipswich mayor in the next week.

IPSWICH accountant Peter Robinson is considering having a run for Ipswich mayor in the August 19 election.

Mr Robinson received 15.65% of the primary vote when he ran for council in Division 5 last year, just behind second placed Anne Webber (16.57%) and winner Wayne Wendt (34.04%).

The Ipswich local has been working as an accountant since 1990 and is a partner in the firm Bachmann Robinson.

Mr Robinson said he acknolwedged the mayoral role required a different skillset to being a councillor.

He said if he did decide to run he would be a positive force for change in the city with a focus on sustainable growth and assisting business to prosper.

"I have professional experience running a business for a long time and I think it is time for some fresh blood," he said.

"That is why I ran for council last time - to provide a fresh perspective on things.

"Sometimes you can do things for too long and having someone with a different set of eyes to look at things is good.

"I was born in the city and have been here all my life. I am very passionate about Ipswich and it would be fantastic to be able to contribute something to the future of the city."

Mr Robinson said he was "very much pro-business".

"I think maybe we could take more of a sustainable approach with development but that is not my expertise," he said.

"I am business oriented and we are struggling in Ipswich with business.

"I don't have all the answers but I have the experience with small business."

Mr Robinson said he was heartened by the support he received in his 2016 council run and had been approached by people he respects to have a crack at the mayoralty.

"I didn't quite get there last time but did reasonably well for the first attempt. You've got to have a go," he said.

"What has motivated me to contemplate running (for mayor) is having people chasing me up.

"It has been overwhelming the number of friends and people saying to me to go for it."

Mr Robinson said he would make a call in the next week.

He has an 11-year-old daughter and a partner to consider along with his considerable business interests.

Mr Robinson said he would be able to work with the current council and would aim to continue the good things the former mayor Paul Pisasale had done for the city.

"I don't have any issues with the guys that are there (in council)," he said.

"They are all very experienced and I would be happy to work with them and keep things moving.

"Paul (Pisasale) has done a lot of good things for the city.

"Where he is at now is in the hands of the courts. That is a different issue.

"But I would be keen to continue what he has done on the positive side and keep the city moving forward."