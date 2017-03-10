$5000 reward after "grubs” vandalise graves

VANDALS: The Ipswich City Council is offering a $5000 reward to help catch the vandals responsible for damaging graves at the Ipswich Cemetery.

A REWARD of up to $5000 is being offered for information that leads to a successful conviction of the "grubs and scumbags" that desecrated graves in the Ipswich General Cemetery.

Some time between Thursday afternoon and early Friday morning the vandalism in what is known as the "Congregational B" area of the cemetery took place.

The damage was done to a series of sandstone plinths and was reported to police by the council contracted ground keeper.

Ipswich police have been on site and taken photos of the damage.

Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale said the grave sites were "sacred to local families and their descendants and are part of our history" and slammed the culprits for the wilful damage.

"This senseless act has outraged the community," he said

"One of the graves dates from 1911.

"These grubs and scumbags need to be caught and have the book thrown at them.

"Council will offer a reward of up to $5,000 for a successful conviction.

"I encourage anyone with information to call Crimestoppers.

"We can't let this type of behaviour exist in our city and these people have to be brought to justice.

"I want everyone in the community to keep their ears to the ground so we can catch these grubs."

Cr Pisasale said council would investigate the damage and decide about how to best fix the damage.

The council is endeavouring to contact surviving members of the families involved to advise them of what has occurred.