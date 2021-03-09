Menu
In a major boost for the local economy, Queensland Corrective Services is looking for 50 Lockyer Valley locals to take up permanent, secure jobs near Gatton, with paid training set to start shortly.
News

BREAKING: 50 new jobs up for grabs for Lockyer Valley locals

Hugh Suffell
9th Mar 2021 10:00 AM
Commissioner Peter Martin said that by 2023, QCS would be employing 500 new officers at the Southern Queensland Correctional Precinct, with a new 1000-bed prison now under construction.

An information session will be held on Saturday to give locals a “look inside”.

Southern Queensland Correctional Centre Stage 2 development commences in Spring Creek. Photo: Hugh Suffell.
“With the transition of the existing women’s prison to public operation, we are looking for 50 new custodial corrections officers, with the 10-week paid training starting shortly,” Mr Martin said.

Mr Martin said there are many career paths in Queensland Corrective Services and said in the coming months and years the agency would be looking for psychiatrists, counsellors, trade instructors and more.

Residents with life experience, good communication skills and a desire to improve the safety of the community are encouraged to attend the information session in Saturday.

The information session runs from 10:30am to 12pm at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre at 34 Lake Apex Drive, Gatton.

lockyer valley economy queensland corrective services southern queensland correctional centre
Gatton Star

