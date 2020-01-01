Menu
CHARGED: Police charged a 47-year-old Charleville man after a teenage girl was allegedly assaulted on New Year’s Eve.
News

BREAKING: 47yo Charleville man charged with rape

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
1st Jan 2020 8:53 PM
A 47-YEAR-old Charleville man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Charleville last night.

Police have alleged that around 10.45pm the man sexually assaulted the girl at a residence on Grant Street.

The girl was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The man has been charged with one count of rape and is due to appear in the Charleville Magistrates Court on January 20.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000002846

