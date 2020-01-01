Menu
INJURED: A YOUNG man was allegedly stabbed in the back after an altercation in Rainbow Beach last night. Photo: File
BREAKING: 21yo man charged with Gympie region stabbing

Philippe Coquerand
1st Jan 2020 6:59 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
A MAN has been charged with wounding after another man was stabbed in Rainbow Beach during the New Year's Eve celebrations last night.

Police allege that at about 11.15pm, a 22-year-old Kalbar man was walking with friends along Rainbow Beach Road when he became involved in a verbal exchange with a man and woman who had just left a local bakery. The 22-year-old then turned and walked away before he was allegedly stabbed in the lower back with a knife by a person who then fled the scene.

Paramedics attended and administered first aid to the injured man before transporting him to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Ongoing investigations led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Rainbow Beach man who has since been charged with one count of wounding.

He is due to face Maryborough Magistrates Court today.

