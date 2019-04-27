Menu
Red Shield Appeal committee chairman Chris Fall and committee member Cameron Williams promote the Salvos Red Shield Appeal. Rob Williams
Breakfast to kickstart Salvos Red Shield Appeal

by Ashleigh Howarth
27th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
BUSINESS leaders across Ipswich are invited to attend a breakfast on Wednesday morning to kickstart the launch of The Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal.

The breakfast will be held from 6.45-8.30am at the Ipswich Civic Centre.

Ipswich Red Shield Appeal committee member Cameron Williams said about 200 people would be attending but extra seating was available.

"We're wanting business leaders who would like to make a difference in their community to come along,” he said.

The Red Shield Appeal is the Salvation Army's signature fundraising drive to boost its social and community services Australia.

Mr Williams said The Salvation Army had helped many people throughout the city, and some of those will be speaking at the breakfast.

"Every day, the Salvos is out in Ipswich giving hope where it is needed most. Together we can help the Salvo's continue this great work in Ipswich,” he said.

If you would like to attend, you will need to RSVP by 5pm on Monday. Email events.qld@aue.salvationarmy.org.

