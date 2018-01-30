Why this cafe is serving brekky for 20 cents

THE Salvos are serving up Ipswich's cheapest breakfast, as a way of ensuring all members of the community start their day off right.

For the low price of only 20 cents, everybody is welcome to visit their office and help themselves to a hot cup of tea or coffee and toast as part of their Red Shield Cafe.

Jacqui Stringer wanted to implement this inclusive meal idea to the city of Ipswich after seeing how well the program had been run by the Salvos up in Alice Springs.

"I went there in September and it was amazing to see how well the program worked," she said.

"I liked what they were doing so I brought some of their ideas back here to Ipswich.

"This is open for anyone and everyone in Ipswich. We are all about promoting equality here in Ipswich and we want everyone who comes through these doors to feel that way."

The Salvos started their breakfast cafe just before Christmas and already they have had a great response from the community.

"We have had people pop in who are on their way to work, and workers from local businesses who come in and have a bite to eat," Ms Stringer said.

The Red Shield Cafe is only open on Monday mornings from 8.30-10.30am.

To fill up your tummy, you can find them at 62 South St, Ipswich.