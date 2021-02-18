‘Break up’ triggered train station assault

AN ARGUMENT over a woman was the catalyst for a nasty dust-up between three men at a railway station in Ipswich that left one man injured and two charged over his assault.

The Crown prosecution case went before Ipswich District Court across two days this week, two years after the violent incident.

Gordon Dunn and Adam Cross were to stand trial this week on a charge of unlawful assault causing bodily harm, however, the charge was downgraded by the Crown prosecution to common assault and both men pleaded in separate hearings.

The court heard the woman central to the dispute could not be located.

With the new prosecution indictment presented, Adam Robert Allan Cross, 23, pleaded guilty to common assault at Wulkuraka rail station on February 11, 2019; and stealing a mobile phone.

Cross pleaded guilty on the basis he was party to the offences.

Adam Robert Allan Cross leaves court after pleading guilty to common assault and stealing.

The court heard Cross gave chase to the man and brought him down to the ground where he was again assaulted by Dunn, who punched and kicked him.

Gordon James Dunn, 22, pleaded guilty to common assault and stealing.

Crown prosecutor James Bishop said the victim arrived at Wulkuraka train station after receiving a phone call from a woman he knew who was crying and saying she had broken up with Dunn.

Cross spoke to the woman at the station and after he had been shown something on her mobile phone he ran over to where Dunn was hiding and spoke to him about it.

Mr Bishop said there was “some yelling back and forth” and Dunn came and punched the man three times to his back causing him to fall to the ground.

Dunn then told the victim to get up, the court heard.

Dunn continued yelling at the victim and when the man got up both Cross and Dunn chased him.

Mr Bishop said Cross grabbed the man with both hands and pulled him to the ground.

Dunn reached into the man’s pocket and took his mobile phone, telling the victim to “f**k off”.

The frightened man was on the ground when Dunn punched him and kicked him in the arm.

Mr Bishop said Cross made full admissions to police about his involvement in an interview three days later.

Mr Bishop said there was a degree of premeditation but Cross had been unaware an assault would occur.

Gordon James Dunn pleaded guilty to common assault and stealing over an incident at Wulkuraka train station.

Judge Bernard Porter QC noted that it was Cross who, after talking to the man and the woman, then went and said something to Dunn in such a way, “that it set Dunn off”.

Defence barrister Christopher O’Meara said the man was kicked but not by Cross, and the violence was spontaneous.

“The genesis of this dispute will not surprise your honour. It relates to a woman who went out with (the victim) in the past and with Mr Dunn at the time of this incident,” Mr O’Meara said.

Judge Porter sentenced Cross to an 18-month probation order, saying it had been a stupid thing to involve himself in.

In the separate sentencing of Dunn, Judge Porter said it was Dunn who threw punches when the victim tried to walk away.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas sought for no conviction be recorded.

“It would appear all three were gathered to the scene as a result of a call from (the female involved). She has not been located,” Mr Thomas said.

“She seemingly had some form of friendship with all three males at one point.”

Judge Porter said the offending overall was childish. He noted that Dunn had moved forward, was a father and in a new relationship.

Dunn was sentenced to an 18-month probation order. No conviction was recorded.