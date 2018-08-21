Break-up, drugs and Little Fat Lamb to blame for offending

A SWEET smelling thief and chronic train fare evader blamed a break-up, drugs and an alcoholic drink known as Little Fat Lamb for his offending.

Nathan Zane Carr, 21, from Dinmore, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to 10 offences including two counts of stealing; three charges of fare evasion; and breaches of his bail conditions.

His thefts include a $600 iPhone on April 27, and $135 of men's fragrances.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Carr was convicted in April on multiple counts of entering premises and unlawful use of motor vehicles, and sentenced to six months jail but given immediate parole.

He had offended when on parole by stealing and had an appalling record for fare evasion and had previously been given a jail term.

Defence lawyer Travis Finter said Carr attended Bundamba State School and conceded he has an appalling criminal history.

Mr Finter said Carr had a difficult upbringing that caused him anxiety and depression, and led to an alcohol addiction.

Most of his offences were linked with alcohol.

"He had a romance break-down last year. I'm told it was difficult and he turned to amphetamines and alcohol at the time," Mr Finter said.

"It exacerbated into a full blown addiction.

"He's managed now to shake his methamphetamine addiction.

"He drinks one to two bottles of Fat Lamb (8% alcohol) ginger beer a day."

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Carr committed eight of the 11 offences while on parole.

He stole a $600 iPhone and evaded train fares.

Ms Sturgess said it was surprising Carr's parole had not been suspended.

She said Carr had 33 convictions since 2014, ranging from stealing to unlawful use of motor vehicles.

"Mr Carr you have no one to blame for your predicament but you," Ms Sturgess said.

"(You have an) inability to keep your hands off other people's property."

Ms Sturgess sentenced Carr to various jail terms ranging from six months to two months, as well as fines.

The four-month sentence would start at the end of an existing sentence.

He was ordered to pay restitution of $735.

Carr was eligible to begin his parole application immediately - a process that takes months.

Carr was told to go and sit in the dock and wait for the officers to remove him to jail.