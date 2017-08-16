Break out the bikinis, we're heading for a scorcher

Maria Buci and Amy Crowe are ready to make a splash on the hottest August day since 2009. Picture Mike Batterham

BREAK out the bikinis, south-east Queensland is on track to sweat through its warmest August day since 2009.

Unseasonably warm weather will hit across the southeast today and tomorrow sending the mercury soaring to 28-29 degrees, around 6-7 degrees warmer than the August average.

The Sunshine Coast is expecting a top of 27 today but that will climb to 30 degrees tomorrow.

Toowoomba is expecting a high of 28 degrees today, Warwick 29, while Ipswich is tipped to hit 33 degrees today and tomorrow.

The Fraser Coast is expecting a warm 28 degrees as well today, climbing to 30 degrees on Thursday.

Bundaberg should be slightly cooler with 27 degree and 29 degree forecasts.

Gympie will be warmer with 30 degrees and 32 degrees forecast.

Gladstone can expect 26 degrees today and 29 tomorrow, while Rockhampton will have an unusually high 31 and 32 degree maximums.

Mackay is expecting a cooler combination of 26 and 28 degrees.

Weatherzone meteorologist Craig McIntosh said a trough moving across the state was responsible for the summer-like conditions.

"Today will be quite warm indeed, especially in the morning which is quite unseasonable and more of a summer pattern, just without the extreme heat," he said.

"This is on track to be the warmest August day since 2009 for both Brisbane and Coolangatta.

"There will also be mostly sunny conditions as the trough moves through on the back of a strong west wind flow."

But don't put the jumpers away just yet - the mini-heatwave will be all over by the weekend, when the mercury will slip back to a more normal winter level of around 21 degrees.