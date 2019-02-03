Break-ins solved with community support

THIEVES and robbers targeting local residents watch out, the Lowood police are coming for you.

Lowood Police Station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel says the community and police are working together to solve a handful of recent thefts and break-ins.

A ute was snatched from a home in Sandpiper Dr, Lowood, on Saturday, January 26, and then used to steal fuel from service station at Brassall.

"Persons of a young age were observed driving the vehicle," Snr Sgt Peel said.

The thief or thieves are still at large and the car has not yet been recovered, but Snr Sgt Peel said he hoped community members would come forward with more information.

The vehicle was a 1994 white Mazda Bravo dual cab ute with the registration 454JSL. It had been locked, but its keys stolen from inside a Sandpiper Dr address.

There had been a significant reduction in this type of crime over the past year due to community cooperation and "proactive" policing, Snr Sgt Peel said, adding that the police are "only as good as the community assistance" they get.

"We're responding to things quickly, (conducting) good investigations, and we've actually been praised by a number of community members for our prompt response and solving of offences," he said.

"While we'll follow up with the servo and get CCTV footage and that kind of thing, we're trying to get people to ... be vigilant, and keep a look-out for friends and neighbours."

A wallet was also stolen from a second address in Sandpiper Dr on January 26.

On Friday January 25 tools were stolen from a white ute on Denning St, Fernvale, and two vehicles were damaged when a vacant house on Hacienda Crescent at Coominya was broken into on the same Friday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink 131444 or Lowood Police Station 5426 1108