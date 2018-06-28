Break-in victim sentenced for $47K, drugs and weapons haul

A BLOODY killing that ended a home invasion gone wrong triggered a police search and the discovery of drugs, cash, and a gun.

Ipswich District Court yesterday heard officers found 1kg of marijuana, $47,000 in cash, and an M1 Carbine self-loading rifle hidden in a secret compartment beneath the bath in the home of Ben Caffrey.

Caffrey was not charged over the March 2016 death of David Nanai, 26, who was shot dead at the Stafford Street house while taking part in the ill-fated home invasion.

Instead, he was charged with drug and firearm offences.

Ben Carlton Caffrey, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in excess of 500 grams at Booval on March 4, 2016; possession of methylamphetamine; unlawful possession of weapons, possession of property suspected of being proceeds of crime; possession of drug utensils; possession of weapons and restricted items; and possession of explosives.

Ben Caffrey leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court after being sentenced to 18 months jail with immediate parole. June 27, 2018. Ross Irby

Crown prosecutor Noel Needham said Caffrey came to police attention after the home invasion in the early hours of March 4, 2016.

"There was a not insignificant amount of cash and drugs, a Carbine self-loading rifle, .30 calibre rounds for that rifle," said Mr Needham.

"He had used that rifle in the home invasion.

"He was not charged for anything arising out of that."

Mr Needham said the ammunition was found rolled up in a floor carpet, the cash in various places, the brass knuckle dusters on an armchair, an extendable baton on the floor, and some methylamphetamine in clip-seal bags.

Police and forensic officers inspect a Booval property where a man was killed in 2016. David Nielsen

The Crown alleged that more than 1kg of marijuana found was intended for a commercial purpose.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC queried whether it was inferred that the gun was for his protection given the nature of what was going on.

"I assume he was interviewed that a shot was fired and someone was dead," Judge Lynch said.

Mr Needham said Caffrey declined to be interviewed.

He said the man who was shot had also been armed with a gun that night.

Mr Needham said Joshua Watson-Scully was sentenced in November 2017 for his role in the home invasion.

Mr Needham said Caffrey was to give evidence to a CCC hearing.

Defence barrister Michael Bonasia said Caffrey's mother was at the court to support her son, and he sought for his release that day.

Mr Bonasia said Caffrey was still dealing with the effects of the home invasion.

He had no relevant criminal history, and no longer used drugs.

Judge Lynch queried if there was "an element of danger to him if imprisoned. And (if so) is that relevant?"

Mr Needham said there was no evidence provided to the Crown about this, and Caffrey had not given evidence against any other person.

For possession of 1kg of marijuana Caffrey was sentenced to 18 months jail, immediately released to parole.

He received three months for the methylamphetamine, three months for the weapons All terms will be served concurrently with immediate parole release.

The $47,000 cash, weapons and other items were forfeited to the Crown.