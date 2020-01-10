40 SECOND HIT: Servo smashed and robbed

BIGGO BREAK IN: The getaway vehicle used for the break in at the Biggenden BP on January 9. Picture: Facebook.

A BIGGENDEN business has been hit with $4500 in damages after a 40-second smash and grab in the early hours of Thursday.

CCTV captured the thugs armed with a crowbar and appearing to drive a Nissan X-Trail when they allegedly broke into the Biggenden BP about 3.40am on January 9.

The footage shows the person arriving in a white Nissan X-Trail at the BP located on 16 Alfred St, just off the Isis Hwy, and allegedly breaking into the service station with a crow bar.

Cash was stolen, and the till, before the computer was smashed on the ground and the thief escaped by car.

Manager of the BP, James Ford, said the whole ordeal took just over 40 seconds, but it had left them with $4500 in damages.

"It's unfortunate, just these opportunists coming through," Mr Ford said.

"It's a quick and easy habit for them, but they all get caught eventually."

It's not his first run in with this type of trouble; he was working at the United Bundaberg South service station when it was broken into.

Mr Ford said this hit in Biggenden appeared to have been planned.

"When they first arrived they tried to crowbar the door open, but it had a big chain on it so it can only go so far," he said.

"After a while they broke the main door but it still had the chain on, so they broke the bottom window and crawled through there."

The aftermath of the break-in at the Biggenden BP on January 9. Picture: Facebook.

The robber, Mr Ford said, allegedly covered their face with a hooded jumper, and was wearing extremely tight pants.

He said he was just glad none of the employees were in the area at the time, since the service station opens at 5am most days.

"We haven't had any issues with staff since it thankfully happened just before they had to come into work."

He is already calculating the costs of the break-in, listing the items that will need replacing.

"We'll have to replace the glass, put in some new security screens, and replace the computer with a new program, new licence, and for someone to install it as well.

"It all adds up."

The BP will continue to operate as normal.

A QPS spokesperson said local police are reviewing CCTV footage, and conducting inquiries as the investigation continues.

If you have any information regarding the incident, please call Policelink on 13 14 44.