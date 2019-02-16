Bread no longer the staple for bakers as supermarkets rise

AT WORK: Craig Rule from Our Bakery Rules has owned bakery businesses in the Ipswich area since 1983.

AT WORK: Craig Rule from Our Bakery Rules has owned bakery businesses in the Ipswich area since 1983. Rob Williams

CRAIG Rule can remember a time when a 40m queue of people snaked out the door of his Redbank Plains shop on a Sunday morning, all hungry for a fresh loaf of bread.

The 57-year-old has owned bakery businesses in the Ipswich area since 1983.

The rise of the supermarket giants and fast food outlets have forced bakeries to diversify, and offer more than their classic array of pies, sausage rolls, pasties and buns.

He said bread sales had dropped off as Woolworths and Coles started selling it cheaper than what he can make it for and the pull of the drive-through became too much for many during lunch time.

"When we first started we didn't have seven day trading," Mr Rule said.

"Sundays used to be our best day. People would come in on Sunday and buy a loaf of bread and a dozen bread rolls and some milk and buns.

"The fast food industry has just grown. They've taken over. That has had a lot to do with small bakeries going out of business.

"With the advent of McDonald's and KFC and all of these fast food places and drive-throughs... (they) have had a lot to do with small businesses closing up."

Many bakeries had shifted towards a cafe style operation in recent years with more seating and tables and an adjusted menu on offer.

Coffee, toasted sandwiches and rolls with fillings like roast beef are commonplace.

"Nowadays people are a lot more thrifty," he said.

"People don't buy bread anymore and go home and make a sandwich, they come in and buy a sandwich.

"You have to diversify."

Mr Rule did an apprenticeship with Woolworths as a pastry cook in the 1970s.

My Bakery Rules moved into their Limestone St location in 2013.

He wakes up at 11pm most nights, finish in the kitchen at 7am and has a sleep during the day before starting all over again after a quick nap at night.

Production of bread has fallen but their pies remain as popular as ever.

"Everything here we make, we don't buy anything in," he said.

And what is his favourite thing to make after all these years as a baker?

"Whatever I can make to try to make some money," he laughed.