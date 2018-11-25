Bread and butter issue hits a snag

AN ICONIC Australian tradition is under attack and has been for a week or so.

That's right, it has reached the highest levels of our government, with our beloved "Sco-mo" weighing in to the debate.

It is the biggest news event since the sinking of the Titanic. It is something all Australians should be rightly concerned about.

No, it has nothing to do with American/Chinese issues in the South China Sea.

Nor has it to do with Australia's economy, although some in the community would put it in this category.

No, it is something that even our closest neighbour, New Zealand, has raised with our baseball cap-wearing PM.

It is something that is bigger than 1960s Aussie icons of "meat pies, kangaroos and Holden cars".

It transcends putting a shrimp on the barbie.

It is that traditional Australian icon that has all lawyers salivating, the Bunnings sausage sizzle.

Yes, folks, the Bunnings sausage sizzle is under threat.

The media has been full of the issues surrounding whether or not the onions should be on the bottom or the top of the sausage. And it appears that the sausage has won.

The sausage has finally broken the glass ceiling and made its way up to the top of the onions.

This is an issue that just won't go away. It has divided a nation. Should we allow Bunnings to dictate the onions must be placed on the bread before the sausage?

What's next, I hear you ask?

The sausage obviously wants to be on top so the next thing will be that the barbecue sauce and mustard will also have to be on the bottom.

That is the only way the sausage will win.

Apparently it's all about taste.

As some have said, having the onions on the bottom dilutes the taste whilst others are adamant that it tastes much better if the onions are on the bottom.

From Bunnings' point of view, it is about safety as they have had some people sue because they have slipped on onions that have fallen from the sausage sandwich on to the ground.

One face book blogger comments that the onion first method leads to less droppage, and a more even amount of onion each bite, and tasty, more onion-flavoured bread if you let it soak in. This is striking a blow for progress and a better Australia

This is such a big issue that a Facebook event for a protest in Sydney asks social media users to gather at a Bunnings store, throw some onion on the ground and all slip on it together.

The event, creatively titled "Throwing your onion on the ground at Bunnings and then slipping", is set to take place on December 15 at the Chatswood store in Sydney.

Thank goodness we really worry about the big issues in this country.