Police are urging the public to lock their homes and sheds following a growth in property crime.
Crime

Brazen thieves target rural homes in daylight robberies

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
21st Nov 2020 3:30 PM
RECORDING four break and enters in a fortnight has frustrated police who are working to identify offenders.

Marburg Police Station’s Officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Mark Dowson said property crime was up throughout the district, with offenders targeting rural properties.

“We’ve had quite a few over the past few weeks,” Snr Sgt Dowson said.

“There was one on Wednesday and one over the weekend.”

He said recent instances involved thieves breaking into and stealing from rural, private properties, with offenders targeting sheds and houses.

In the Marburg district alone, two instances were reported during the past week, both in Glamorgan Vale and both in broad daylight.

“There are more in other areas – that’s only our division,” Snr Sgt Dowson said.

“In recent times, (property crime) has increased in rural areas.”

He said it was important people made the time to snap photos of their valuables, like jewellery and family heirlooms, to make it easy to account for belongings.

“A lot of the time, people don’t even know what they’re had taken because you come home and find your house broken into, windows broken, and it’s just an emotional time,” he said.

“Sometimes people don’t realise for days or weeks what’s been taken.”

Snr Sgt Dowson urged the community to be mindful of thieves.

“People need to be aware to keep their things locked up and keep their car keys safe,” he said.

“People are leaving their houses open – they’re (making themselves) soft targets. You just can’t do that in this day and age.”

Police are still investigating the recent break and enters.

If you have information relating to the offences, contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

