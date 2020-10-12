Brazen thieves opt for hot chook on the go

IN a 60-second supermarket sweep, a group of thieves helped themselves to chips, chocolate, drinks and even a hot chook, before running off.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court on one of the offenders Nahum Alberts, 19, from Stafford Heights and now Ipswich, pleaded guilty to two charges of stealing – including once at Brisbane CBD on November 28, 2019; and once at North Ipswich on September 10 this year – possession of dangerous drugs on February 23; and possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said it was 9am on November 28 last year when Alberts and other young males rushed into an IGA Express store in the Brisbane CBD.

He said the group spent only a minute inside and all stole chips, chocolates, drinks and a hot chicken before running off when staff tried to stop them.

Nahum Alberts leaves court after admitting to stealing offences.

Police were able to identify Alberts from store CCTV, Sgt Caldwell said.

Sgt Caldwell said police found Alberts in the Queen Street Mall on January 22.

On February 23, just before 3am, police again caught up with him in the Queen Street Mall when he appeared to be drug affected.

A body search found a light bulb fashioned into a drug utensil with scorch marks, as well as a clip seal bag with a crystal substance inside that Alberts told police was ice.

On September 10 this year Ipswich police were called to Coles Riverlink and spoke to Alberts at the bus stop about his stealing of a Monster energy drink.

Sgt Caldwell said Alberts stole the drink and confectionery when a co-offender handed over the items for him to conceal.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Alberts moved to Ipswich to get away from bad influences. Mr Hoskin said his client grew up in the Murgon area.

“He knows what he did was wrong,” Mr Hoskin said.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Alberts $400 for the stealing offences.

He was placed on a good behaviour bond for the two drug offences, and ordered to complete a drug assessment and education program.