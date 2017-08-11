Ipswich detectives say 'copycats' behind failed ATM raids

UPDATE 11AM: IPSWICH detectives believe attempted raids on three ATMs in the Ipswich area overnight were carried out by copycats.

Criminal Investigation Branch Senior Sergeant Heath McQueen said media coverage of a spate of similar offences in north Brisbane probably contributed to last night's offences at Fernvale and Plainland.

Two people wearing protective masks used an oxy torch to break into a shopping centre at Main St, Fernvale just before midnight.

They fled after being disturbed. About 45 minutes later police believe the same two people attempted a similar offence at the Plainland Shopping Centre on Gehrke Rd, where they tried to gain access to two ATMs.

Snr Sgt McQueen said the offenders were disturbed again and left empty handed.

Detectives are in the process of trying to obtain video footage of the offenders.

"I can confirm that this is not part of the same syndicate involved in the Brisbane offences," he said.

"The Ipswich CIB is engaged in this investigation and we'll be working with Toowoomba district detectives."

EARLIER: MASKED thieves have attempted a brazen midnight robbery at two Ipswich region shopping centres.

The pair broke into a shopping centre on Main St, Fernvale and attempted to break into an ATM, just before midnight.

Police say the two would-be thieves were disturbed and left empty handed after failing to break into the ATM.

Then at 12.47am, two people wearing protective masks forced their way into a shopping centre bunker on Gherke Rd, Plainland where they attempted to break into two ATMs.

Again, they were disturbed police say.

The suspects were last seen leaving the address in a blue Holden Commodore utility, which sustained damage to its front after hitting a gutter.

Both bunkers and ATMs were damaged as a result.

Investigations are continuing.

