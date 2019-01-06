Brazen thief steals from Ipswich retiree

LAURIE BEIER has a deal for a brazen thief who stole one of his handmade chairs.

"To the person who took it, I'd like you to bring it back. I'll give it to you for half price if you bring it back," Mr Beier said.

The 77-year-old craftsman makes the timber chairs out of hardwood, blue gum, spotted gum and Tasmanian Oak.

While it is a hobby, Mr Beier sells the chairs from the front of his Newtown property.

He places the chairs out of the front his Brisbane Rd home with a "for sale" sign, making the most of the thousands of cars passing by each day.

But the driver of one of those vehicles took advantage of the honesty system and took off with one of Mr Beier's chairs, prompting him to swap his "for sale" sign for one reading "thief return chair".

"I was upstairs watching TV at about 5 o'clock in the afternoon and I had two chairs out there and somebody must have come along in a ute and loaded one on," he said.

"I came down to get the chairs in... one chair was missing.

"I thought 'oh you know, some low life has taken my chair', that happens in this day and age.

"So I decided I would make a sign and I put on it 'thief return chair'.

"Providing it was someone locally, so every time they drive past it'll jog their memory, they'll have a guilt trip when they see the sign.

"I don't expect they'll bring it back. I'd like them to bring it back."

Mr Beier spends about two days making each chair and sells them for $200 each.

The active retiree has spent the past couple of weeks in pain after falling from a roof and breaking his collarbone.

If you have information about Mr Beier's stolen chair or want to buy a piece, you can phone him on 0448028335.