'Brazen' theft of liquor ends with cop's crash-tackle

A SPIRITED thief did a runner when he nicked three big bottles of Jack Daniels, put them in a bag and fled an Ipswich liquor store.

Spotted by police later that night on a Booval train platform, the lad scampered off, but officers who gave chase got close enough to tackle and catch him.

Jacob Dion Hunt, 20, from Redbank Plains, appeared in the dock at Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to stealing the alcohol at Booval on February 27.

He'd spent the night in the police lock-up.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Hunt walked into the BWS liquor store on Brisbane Road at 6.30pm and helped himself to three 700ml bottles of Jack Daniels.

He concealed them in a bag and left.

The theft was reported to police and officers saw Hunt at 7.05pm on the Booval rail platform.

When Hunt saw them he bolted and police yelled for him to stop and get down on the ground.

He didn't and continued to run toward Jacaranda St with the officers chasing after him.

Hunt was caught, taken to the ground and arrested.

What happened to the alcohol remains a mystery. No restitution was ordered as police facts did not have a value for the stolen booze.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Hunt was unemployed and the theft to be looked at in the context of his offending history.

Magistrate David Shepherd said the theft was brazen and done while Hunt was put on a community service order for previous offences just two weeks before.

He warned Hunt about continuing to steal other people's property.

Hunt was sentenced to 14 days' jail, suspended for six months.