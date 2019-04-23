Brazen sex fiend may live near scene of 'terrifying' ambush

Police are hunting for a man that could live close to the scene of a horrifying sexual assault at Birtinya.

Police are hunting for a man that could live close to the scene of a horrifying sexual assault at Birtinya. innovatedcaptures

POLICE say the attacker who sexually assaulted a 45-year-old woman at Birtinya could live close to scene of the crime.

As investigations continue into the shocking crime that happened along Birtinya Blvd on Saturday night, police are appealing for information from anyone in the area.

The woman was walking home about 11.30pm when she was grabbed from behind, dragged into nearby bushes, thrown to the ground and sexually assaulted.

She managed to fight off her attacker and run for her life.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the attack has had a "devastating" affect on the woman.

Birtinya Blvd. Google Maps

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said anyone who may have travelled in the area around the time of the attack should advise police if they saw anyone walking, riding a bike or if there were any cars "that seemed out of place".

He said there was a possibility that the attacker lived nearby and had seen the victim walking along the path.

The suburb is nestled in the Sunshine Coast Hospital District, with many hospital staff opting to live there for the close proximity of walking to and from work.

Police interviewed the victim further yesterday afternoon and are hunting for a man with a skinny build, wearing a black t-shirt and shorts.

If you have any information, please contact Policelink on 131444.