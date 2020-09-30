Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Brazen creep tried to snatch tot on bike

by Josh Fagan
30th Sep 2020 8:40 AM

Police are hunting a creep who tried to snatch a two-year-old girl in Harkness, in Melbourne's outer west on Tuesday morning.

The child was on a bike ride with her mother and brother when the incident happened about 9.20am.

Police said a man allegedly grabbed the girl by the wrist and tried to drag her bike away on Weeks Rd, near Melton.

The young girl had fallen behind while cycling when her mother turned around and made the terrifying discovery.

When she started riding toward her daughter, the man released the girl and ran off.

The man was described as aged in his early 20s, of African appearance, wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap, not wearing a mask.

The child was not injured during the incident.

Detectives are investigating and urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Brazen creep tried to snatch tot on bike

More Stories

Show More
child snatch attempt crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        All 242 people set to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content All 242 people set to appear in Ipswich court today

        News Every day the Queensland Times publishes the names of all people due to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court

        Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        Premium Content Petition launched to get trucks off rural roads

        News A LOCKYER Valley resident has lodged a petition to stop trucks on rural roads in...

        Crossbow, unregistered gun found in 20yo’s cupboard

        Premium Content Crossbow, unregistered gun found in 20yo’s cupboard

        Crime IN a bucket, police found about 38 rounds for a .22 calibre gun, belonging to a...

        Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land

        Premium Content Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land

        Property Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land revealed