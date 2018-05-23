Brawls, barfing and bare bums: Fast food runs that ended in court

Most people manage to order their burger or chicken and chips without any hassles.But this crew ended up with a date in court after going for a fast food run.

Denika Muston leaves Beenleigh Magistrates Court in her Maccas uniform.

DENIKA MUSTON

Muston, 25, from Ipswich, appeared in Beenleigh Magistrates Court in November last year in her McDonald’s uniform after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

She came to the attention of the courts after chundering in front of disgusted cops, who had busted her for driving while three times the legal limit.

The court heard police were patrolling at Alamein St, Beenleigh at 1.15am on October 17 when they intercepted Muston’s car.

After they alcohol tested the visibly wobbly woman, who had a blood alcohol content of 0.162 per cent, she vomited.

She now rides an e-bike 30km to the McDonald’s.

She was banned from driving for nine months, fined $1200 and a traffic conviction was recorded.

Ex Bikie Ben Geppert at the Southport courts. Picture: Tertius Pickard

BEN GEPPERT

Insta-famous bikie Benjamin “Notorious” Geppert was famously filmed in a punch-up outside a Gold Coast KFC in 2018.

He pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to a charge of public nuisance, obstruct police and a string of other charges.

The public fight at KFC Robina in May that year was filmed and widely circulated in social media.

In a subsequent police raid on his home, Geppert wrestled with police after they found his partner Allaina Vader naked, a court heard.

Geppert, a former Finks gang member, was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for three years.

Outside court Ms Vader said her partner was prepared to change.

“(He’s) not what youse (sic) all think he’s like,” Vader said.

Ex-Logan City Mayor Luke Smith leaves Brisbane Magistrates Court. Picture: Richard Walker

LUKE SMITH

Sacked Logan mayor Luke Smith already had a lot of trouble on his plate before he foolishly decided to go for a KFC run in 2019 while over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Police booked him after he crashed into a tree at Meadowbrook.

Smith, who pleaded guilty, was convicted and fined $1000 for driving without due care and ordered to pay $4500 restitution to the owner of the car he crashed.

He also had his licence suspended for six months.

No conviction was recorded for a third charge for breaching his bail conditions, which included not drinking alcohol.

The court heard Smith had an alcohol disorder.

Bethania woman Taliha Lynn Jenkins, 20, outside Beenleigh Magistrates Court.

TALIHA JENKINS/TYSON HARDING

The young Logan pair and a co-accused, Beenleigh teen Mitchell Roy Bailey, 19, were sentenced in November for a drunken brawl between two groups which saw multiple people assaulted and one victim struck in the head with an axe.

The sickening assaults occurred in the early hours of March 24 last year at various locations outside a McDonalds, Subway and Caltex service station at Waterford West, a court heard.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir said Harding had been drinking since 1pm the previous afternoon.

The brawl and axe attack was sparked by a trivial dispute which occurred while the two groups were waiting in line at the McDonalds.

It spilled outside, including to the carparks of a nearby Subway and Caltex.

The trio pleaded guilty to multiple charges including unlawful assault.

Bailey was sentenced to three years’ jail with immediate parole.

Jenkins was sentenced to serve six months’ actual jail, with the rest of her three-year sentence suspended.

Harding was sentenced to seven years’ jail and was convicted a Serious Violent Offence, meaning he will have to serve at least 80 per cent of his sentence.

Upskirter Paul Edwards admitted to a court his actions put his family through hell.

PAUL EDWARDS

The drug-fuelled Victoria Point serial upskirter agreed with a magistrate that he was “crucifying his family” with his deviant behaviour.

Edwards, 33, pleaded guilty in April last year to seven counts of making observations or recordings in breach of privacy at Victoria Point Maccas, a Bunnings, a local shopping centre and Victoria Point Tavern.

The incidents happened between June and December, 2019, a court was told.

His covert filming lasted between 15 seconds and five minutes. One instance involved a young girl.

Edwards was fined $300 and sentenced to nine months’ prison, with immediate parole release and three years’ probation.

Kylie Cain leaves Cleveland Magistrates Court. Picture: Marcel Baum

KYLIE CAIN

Capalaba Maccas was also the scene for an ugly incident just 10 days earlier involving Cain, 39, whose driving was so erratic onlookers made multiple calls to police.

But then things got worse.

She pleaded guilty to a string of charges including public urination and two counts of failing to provide a specimen of breath or saliva.

A court was told she staggered to her car after trying to enter the restaurant, before parking across multiple bays at Alexandra Hills Shopping Centre.

She then got out, lifted her dress and urinated in full view at the busy centre.

Cain told the court she had consumed six cans of 12 per cent alcohol at home before the incident.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta said Cain’s behaviour was “way out of line that day”.

She was convicted and sentenced to two years’ probation and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Louise Roberts faced Hervey Bay court.

LOUISE ROBERTS

A brawl in the carpark of a McDonalds at Hervey Bay last month left customers running for cover and staff fearing for their safety.

Roberts pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one charge of public nuisance for her role in the brawl at the Boat Harbour Drive eatery in July last year.

Police Prosecutor Snr-Constable Sonia Edwards said Roberts violently attacked several people using her fists, before taking a plank of wood from a parked ute and continuing her rampage.

Roberts said she was upset with another girl, who was being cheeky to her earlier in the day.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said it was one of the more serious public nuisance offences he had seen and fined Roberts $750. No conviction was recorded.

Caboolture McDonald's has bene the scene of a number of ugly incidents.

KELLY KEMP

The Kallangur mum, 28, faced court in January after a fight at a Caboolture Maccas drive-through.

Caboolture Magistrates Court heard another woman allegedly approached the car Kemp was sitting in, triggering a fist fight.

The court heard the other woman then allegedly drove her car across the drive-through, stopping Kemp from leaving.

The court heard Kemp said: “Move or I’ll ram you” before driving into the other car.

“It’s just a disgrace,” police prosecutor Sgt Peter Mitchelson said.

Kemp said she was “very remorseful”. She pleaded guilty to affray and driving without due care and attention and was fined $1000.

Cody Daniel flashed his penis outside a Maccas.

CODY DANIEL

A drunken decision to drop his pants and give night revellers an eyeful turned out to be very costly one for the 21-year-old Bundy bloke.

Daniel was so intoxicated in the 2018 incident outside a local Maccas that he told a court he had “zero memory” of his actions.

Police prosecutor Sgt Dean Burgess told the court police were on Targo St speaking to another member of the public when Daniel pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals.

“He exposed his penis and shook his hips and pointed at his penis,” Sgt Burgess said.

Daniel was fined a total of $1100 for wilful exposure, commit public nuisance and obstructing police. No conviction was recorded.

Capalaba's Darren Christensen faced court for spitting at police.

DARREN CHRISTENSEN

A court heard the Capalaba concreter was “considerably intoxicated’’ when police were called to the local McDonald’s at 3.50am on August 30 last year.

The trouble began after his female friend was barred from the fast food outlet.

Police prosecutor Snr-Sgt Duncan Blackburn said when an aggressive Christensen was told to keep back by police he spat towards them.

“This behaviour is offensive; it is a disgusting and degrading act no matter the circumstances and no one deserves to be treated that way,” Sen-Sgt Blackburn said.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta said the nature of policing was stressful enough without officers having to face such contemptuous behaviour.

She fined him $500. No conviction was recorded.

Greg Noordhuis tried to start a fight outside a Bundaberg McDonald's. Picture: Mike Knott/News Mail

GREG NOORDHUIS

Another Bundaberg man, he tried to start a fight with a group of teenagers outside McDonald’s.

He pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstruction charges last year.

A court heard Noordhuis walked past about 10 teenagers before pushing one and inviting the group to fight him.

Magistrate Neil Lavaring fined Noordhuis $600. No conviction was recorded.

Bradley Kayne Holman.

BRADLEY HOLMAN

Holmam was sentenced to two concurrent jails terms in 2016 after a frightening holdup at a Bundy Hungry Jacks.

Holding a fish filleting knife in one hand and a cricket bat in the other, Holman disguised his face and walked in through the back door of the restaurant before confronting terrified staff, a court heard.

He hit one male employee across the back of the head with the bat and demanded money.

He was sentenced to three years’ jail for robbery and four years’ jail for armed robbery with violence, with parole elibility after six months.

