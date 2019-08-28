Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Brawls as Costco opens in China

by Ben Cost
28th Aug 2019 10:33 AM

 

It was an open-and-quickly-shut deal.

China's flagship Costco outlet opened its doors Tuesday morning in suburban Shanghai, only to close them several hours later after the store became swamped with mobs brawling over discounted items, Bloomberg reported.

Clips circulating on Weibo and other Chinese social media show customers crammed in aisles, playing tug of war with raw poultry and elbowing other shoppers out of the way.

"There's no other word to describe it but crazy," marvelled one Weibo poster.

Shoppers queued in checkout lines for over half an hour received messages from Costco - first warning them to avoid the store during peak hours, and then at approximately 2pm to avoid coming altogether, according to news blog Shanghaiist.

The American retail giant chalked up the temporary closure to "heavy traffic and customer flows," according to BNN Bloomberg.

It was unclear if the store would open Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on NY Post and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

china costco

Top Stories

    SCHOOL NEWS: Learning about health

    premium_icon SCHOOL NEWS: Learning about health

    News Three students from one school selected to join special health program

    • 28th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
    Full list: How every QLD school performed

    premium_icon Full list: How every QLD school performed

    Education Primary school results split between state and private schools

    • 28th Aug 2019 9:59 AM
    SCHOOL NEWS: Students set to take flight

    premium_icon SCHOOL NEWS: Students set to take flight

    News First school in Ipswich to offer program

    Top 50 best NAPLAN schools revealed

    premium_icon Top 50 best NAPLAN schools revealed

    Education Two girls schools have taken out the title. See the list