Bravo to the voice of Ippy sport

DOYEN: The Queensland Times sports editor David Lems is one of the country’s leading journalists and a proud supporter of Ipswich. Photo: Rob Williams.

OPINION: For the best part of four decades QT journalist David Lems has been the voice of Ipswich Sport.

As the industry confronts the inevitable and the print edition is resigned to history, I feel it is appropriate to acknowledge the enormous contribution of the man known endearingly around town as ‘Lemsy’.

But for leaving to pursue my career I have lived in Ipswich my entire life.

It seems the QT and indeed Lemsy have always been there.

He has been a constant behind the scenes telling the stories of this great city’s people and handling them with the utmost care and respect.

He has given up his own time to sit on sidelines and gone above and beyond for the betterment of the community time and time again.

As an A-Grade hockey player I was always aware when Lemsy was there, sitting in the clubhouse eating a bucket of chips savouring his one true passion - amateur sport and competition of any kind.

A fierce supporter of the less prominent sports, he has kept their profiles firmly in the minds of QT readers.

Not many outside the industry can truly appreciate the extreme demands of the profession, which have only increased as journalism transfers to the digital age and staff are cut. Lemsy’s dedication is unwavering.

It has been an absolute honour and a privilege to witness his commitment to the people of Ipswich and learn from the master this last year.

Although I am leaving the QT, I’ll be following Lemsy online and I encourage the rest of you to do the same.