Brave teen remembered for strength in cancer battle

Teenager Emily Smith passed away on March 13 after battling cancer.

AN Ipswich teenager is being remembered for her incredible strength and positivity while fighting an aggressive form of cancer.

Emily Smith, who had only recently celebrated her 16th birthday, passed away on Saturday morning after a year-and-a-half battle with the disease.

The Springfield Central State High School student was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma when she was just 14 and she started chemotherapy in November 2019.

Springfield Central State High School student Emily Smith.

There was good news just before her 15th birthday when a PET scan showed no signs of Hodgkin’s lymphoma and the Springfield Lakes family was given the all clear.

“She was treated for it and it went away,” family friend Meg Challis said.

“Then at a regular check up that one came back and she had further problems.”

In August last year a routine check found there to be another mass behind her heart and the cancer had spread to her liver.



“They did a lumbar puncture which confirmed (t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia) which was a lot more aggressive,” Mrs Challis said.

“The first lot was really shocking and heartbreaking to see Emily, being such a young girl, having to fight her own battle emotionally and spiritually.

“The second blow was completely devastating and it was different, it wasn’t like the first lot of cancer.

“There was never any good news. It was always bad news.”

Emily always remained positive despite everything she was going through, Mrs Challis said.

“Even though she was so sick, she was still really kind and soft just like her mum and her nanna,” she said.

“She always tried to put a smile on your face even when she lost movement in one side of her face with the treatment.

Emily had just celebrated her 16th birthday.



“She was determined. Painting was her thing and she could continue to paint.

“She was positive and determined to fight.”

Emily’s mum Sherrie ran a beauty salon from their home Springfield Lakes but they moved to a house in the western suburbs of Brisbane last year so the teenager could have a pool for her recovery.

But that came right before her second diagnosis in August so Emily was forced back into hospital.

Family friend Teneille Wilkins said Springfield Central State High School had a half day this week to commemorate Emily’s life.

Emily had only celebrated with 16th birthday with her twin sister Georgia alongside family and friends two weeks ago.

“I think it’s horrendous anyone has to go through that but when’s a 16-year-old and she has to watch all of her friends get to do things she’ll never get to experience, I think that’s the hardest part,” Ms Wilkins said.

“She fought with everything she had. She was always so positive. She’d say ‘I’m going to beat it’. She was always so strong.

“Her strength was impeccable. She gave everything right up to her last breath.”



A GoFundMe page has been set up since Emily’s first diagnosis.

Anyone who can assist is asked to donate to help with funeral costs for Emily.

It has raised more than $8400 so far.

“The family appreciates everyone‘s loving messages and kindness and will attempt to get back to you all in time, but for now are concentrating on supporting each other and navigating their way through each day,” a friend wrote on the page.

“Sherrie would like to thank everyone for their incredible love and support through this journey and during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Anything is very much appreciated. They don’t realise how much relief it will take off Sherrie’s shoulders.

“We’d ask to just keep Emily in your thoughts during her journey to heaven.”



