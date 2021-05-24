Brave mum thwarts would-be home invasion

Jodi Laird of Bundamba is urging residents to be extra vigilant after a group of offenders falsely accused her of stealing a laptop and mobile phones.

A BUNDAMBA woman is urging residents to secure their homes properly after she was confronted by a group of strangers demanding entry into her home last week.

Longtime resident Jodi Laird spoke with the Queensland Times this week, recalling the moment she feared harm might befall her family as a man and two women allegedly stalked her Burgoyne St home.

It was about 6.30pm on Tuesday when the trio showed up on her front doorstep accusing the innocent woman of property theft.

Ms Laird said the group claimed she was in possession of an allegedly stolen laptop and mobile phone.

“They said they tracked the devices to my home using that Apple ‘Find My Phone’ feature or something,” she said.

Only when prompted for further details about the devices did gaps in the group’s story begin to emerge.

“They couldn’t even tell me what type of brands the laptop and phone were,” she said.

“One of them, where she was standing, could see straight into my lounge room and could actually see where my laptop was sitting.

“I also had my phone and my daughter’s father’s phone sitting on my coffee table in clear view too.”

Ms Laird said she quickly realised that both she and her young children were at risk of falling victim to a potentially dangerous scam.

“They were asking to come through my house, it was very scary” she said.

“I’ve always had that fight or flight response but with it being my house I certainly had my fight response going that night.

“I’m not going to let three people into my house that I don’t know, I refused to let them in, but they also refused to leave.”

The group accused the Bundamba woman of being in possession of several stolen devices.

She said she suspected the trio had intended to make off with her devices and possibly more if they had been let inside.

“I politely asked them to leave the property quite a few times, but they wouldn’t listen,” she said.

A desperate call for police assistance was made soon after, with Ms Laird fearing the hostile situation would escalate.

“One of the women, her eyes were just so glazed, I honestly believe they were under the influence of something but I’m not sure,” she said.

“Something just was not right.”

The group reportedly refused to file a formal police notice over the apparent stolen goods, leading Ms Laird to further question the legitimacy of their claims.

“Even the Triple-0 call taker, while I had them on loudspeaker, was telling the group that they needed to leave the premises.”

The trio reportedly waited for about 30 minutes before retreating to two nearby vehicles where they sat watching the home for another hour.

Understandably, the incident has left Ms Laird both spooked and exhausted from a subsequent lack of sleep.

She has since taken to social media in the wake of the incident to warn others of the possible dangers.

“I’m not sleeping very well of a night time, the slightest noise I’m up and checking,” she said.

“I don’t think they will come back but there is that slight chance.”

“It’s just made me feel very unsafe.”

