‘Brave, loving’ boy remains critical after horror crash

Braxton Matthews, 7, was injured in a horror motocross crash at Kenilworth on Saturday.

The family of a seven-year-old boy who was left critically injured after a motorbike accident over the Easter weekend said their lives were "changed in an instant".

Donations have been flowing for Braxton Matthews who was involved in a horror motorbike crash at the Parklands Motocross Park on Saturday afternoon.

Braxton and his family, who are from Gympie, were visiting Kenilworth when the tragedy struck.

Mum Amanda Mills said seven-year-old Braxton is a “strong, brave, loving boy”.

It was believed another motocross rider had attempted to make a jump when he lost control and crashed.

Several riders were behind him, including Braxton and another boy who were unable to avoid the crash and both collided with the rider.

Ambulance crews were on scene when a Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight chopper responded, followed by a Brisbane-based aircraft and both pilots were able to land at the motocross park.

Braxton suffered a serious head injury and was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Braxton is doing well but has a long road to recovery after suffering a suspected brain injury in the crash.

"Braxton was with family friends at the time, just going for a ride when he was injured," mum Amanda Mills said.

"We were lucky enough to get to the scene to be with Brax at the time, not that Brax remembers anything."

Almost a week on from the accident, Braxton remains in hospital with the support of his mum, dad and siblings.

Ms Mills said he was in a critical condition with a suspected brain injury, but was doing well.

"The hardest part now is Braxton's recovery," she said.

"I'm self-employed so time off work has hit really hard.

"Our other children have been affected emotionally and mentally.

"Your whole world changes in an instant."

A GoFundMe campaign organised for the family has already raised almost $2000.

"Braxton is our strong, brave loving boy," Ms Mills said.

"We are asking for your help in supporting us in this hard time, as me and my partner are both self-employed and have had to take time away from work to stay with our son.

"We aren't asking for much just a little support and love, and we thank everyone for all the support in advance."

To support Braxton and his family click here.

The second boy injured in the crash was also flown to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition with pelvic injuries.