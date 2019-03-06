Menu
Ryley, Annette Davie and Jamiee-Leigh from Fernbrooke State School will be taking part in the World's Greatest Shave.
Ryley, Annette Davie and Jamiee-Leigh from Fernbrooke State School will be taking part in the World's Greatest Shave. Contributed
Brave kids to lose their locks for World's Greatest Shave

6th Mar 2019 2:24 PM

AS Fernbrooke State School embarks on their third year, staff and students are banding together to raise funds for the Leukaemia Foundation.

On Friday, March 15, Year 5 students Jamiee-Leigh and Ryley will shave their hair along with another classmate, Oliver, and teacher, Annette Davie, who will be colouring their hair.

Mrs Davie said she could not have been prouder of the students who approached her to participate in the annual fundraiser.

Jamiee-Leigh also has another great role model, her grandma, who is also taking part in her own fundraising. Whereas both Ryley and Oliver wanted to participate and help to raise money for others who are fighting these illnesses or supporting those who are.

If you would like to sponsor these brave students you can visit the World's Greatest Shave webpage, click on the sponsor button at the top of the page and choose sponsor a whole team, typing in Fernbrooke Fighters into the team name box.

