DREAMS COME TRUE: Mia Pearce has had her wish of a white Christmas come true with the help of Make A Wish Foundation.
Health

Brave Mia beats cancer, has dream come true in snow

20th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
WISHES really do come true.

The latest of which is Bundy girl's Mia Pearce's wish for a white Christmas.

Mia was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia only a few days after her second birthday and 862 days later the mighty toddler beat cancer.

ALL is a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow and is characterised by an overproduction of immature white blood cells.

Mia was able to ring the bell in Brisbane last year to signify her victory over the illness and this week she has had her dreams of a white Christmas come to fruition with the help of Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Her parents shared the news on Facebook.

"Mia woke up on Christmas morning 2015 and peered out of her hospital window. She was devastated to discover that it doesn't snow on Christmas Day here in Australia.

"She was really, really devastated.

"So when it came time to make her wish, she wished for a white Christmas filled with plenty of snowball fights."

The family thanked Make-A-Wish Bundaberg and Make-A-Wish Australia

"Day 1 in the snow has been absolutely amazing, and Mia is having the time of her life. We've had plenty of festive fun and Mia nailed daddy straight in the eye with a snowball. It doesn't get much better than that."

Bundaberg News Mail

