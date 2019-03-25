Brave boy battling epilepsy says it won't control his life

PURPLE HERO: Oliver and Codie Sheppard are aiming to raise awareness and bring epilepsy out of the shadows.

PURPLE HERO: Oliver and Codie Sheppard are aiming to raise awareness and bring epilepsy out of the shadows.

ONE year after Oliver Sheppard had surgery to stop frequent seizures the brave and strong four-year old has declared epilepsy will not beat him.

Purple Day for Epilepsy is recognised worldwide on March 26.

Community Purple Heroes raise awareness and funds to help Queenslanders living with epilepsy.

Ipswich has its own Purple Heroes, Oliver Sheppard and mother Codie Sheppard.

Ollie had his first seizure when he was 14 months old and was diagnosed with epilepsy a year later.

Last year on Purple Day, Ollie, then 3, had surgery that removed a part of his right temporal lobe to relieve him of his frequent seizures.

"I have been in contact with Epilepsy Queensland on and off for years, and they have been helpful in the last year since the surgery,” Ms Sheppard said.

This Purple Day marks a year since Ollie's surgery and he, with the help of his Kindergarten - Winston Glades Early Education Centre - are celebrating.

"Our bake sale was on Thursday and next week we are having the kids wear purple from Monday to Wednesday in support of Ollie,” his teacher, Lisa, said.

"We are also doing a raffle to raise funds for Epilepsy Queensland.

"This has become really helpful as we have also recently had another young boy diagnosed with epilepsy.

"It just goes to show this could happen to anyone.”

Kindergarten staff created a book about epilepsy to educate teachers and other children about what epilepsy is and how to support Ollie.

About 100,000 Queenslanders will be diagnosed with epilepsy in their lifetime.

That's nearly two times the capacity of Suncorp Stadium, the second home of Epilepsy Queensland's patron Wally Lewis.

During March, Lewis and Epilepsy Queensland aim to bring epilepsy out of the shadows.

Epilepsy Queensland's theme this year is "I can”.

Ollie has embraced theme with his motto "I can be brave, be strong and epilepsy won't rule me”.

Ipswich's Civic Centre will also go purple thanks to Ipswich City Council.

Epilepsy Queensland encourages people to take a selfie with a local purple landmark and tag @EpilepsyQueensland on Facebook or Twitter for your chance to win great prizes.