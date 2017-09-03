Brave Bombers into decider after downing Norths

HANDFUL: Fassifern's gun centre Leveni Kurimalawai charges into the Norths defence during the Bombers' preliminary final win.

BRILLIANT and brave.

The Fassifern Bombers were both as they booked an A grade grand final meeting with Goodna after prevailing 40-16 over a gallant Norths Tigers in the preliminary final at North Ipswich Reserve on Saturday night.

The Bombers were made to work hard for the win in a game where both clubs lost key players to injury.

Fassifern five-eighth Aaron Adcock, the competition's leading points scorer, hobbled off with a leg concern early in the match.

The Bombers finished the game with prop Adam Korave (hand) and centre Leveni Kurimalawai on the bench while retiring Norths star Steven West did not return after half-time following an accidental poke to the eye which left him unable to see.

Fassifern prop Zachary Stanfield epitomised the courage of the Bombers.

"Zac played with a busted arm for the last 12 minutes,” elated and proud Fassifern fullback Scott Ireland said after the win.

"We would have been down to 12 men so he just stayed on the field.

"Brave is an understatement.

"It was a massive credit to him because he looked gone.

"I think we can be a lot better, but the effort was there the whole game and there were some special efforts that broke the whole game open for us.”

Ireland, the captain-coach last year, could not hide his delight at the result.

"There is a bit of relief as well,” he said.

"I think we deserved to be the in the grand final, and that is no disrespect to any other team.

"But we are a good side and we have played some good footy this year.

"I am pretty stoked because I was on the other end of the stick in this game last year and it really hurt.”

All the early pressure was applied by Norths and who else but Anava Fesolai to barge over and score from close range. West made no mistake with the conversion and Norths led 6-0.

The Tigers invited Fassifern straight back into it and Fijian centre Marika Kuriyalavou showed immense strength to get the ball down just inside the corner flag.

West was soon up to his old tricks and from nothing lobbed a ball back inside to prop Lui Afele who showed great evasive skills to score under the sticks.

That was the last time the Tigers looked likely in the first half. Bombers lock Aleki Falepaini then supported up the middle of the field to score a cracker for Fassifern and the margin was back to two points.

The Bombers hit the lead soon after when hooker Kaliova Nauqe darted over to score.

On the cusp of half-time Ireland made a raking run down the right touchline and found Kuriyalavou backing up on the inside to score under the sticks.

Ireland landed the extras as Fassifern went to the break 22-12 up and looking good.

The first try after half-time was always going to be crucial and with West on the sidelines Norths had their work cut out.

The Tigers were brave but it was no surprise that Fassifern went over through former Kiwi international David Fa'alogo in the 54th minute.

Ireland converted and at 28-12 the Bombers players celebrated like they knew they were on their way to another showdown with Goodna.

But Norths weren't done. A Lewis Smith pass found Chris Scanlan running one of his excellent out-in lines and he showed great determination to wrestle his way over.

The killer blow was delivered by Jamie Hull under the posts for the Bombers after Nauqe ran on the last and found Kuriyalavou in support.

Half Mitchell Range iced the cake with a chip kick for Falepaini, who was on hand to regather and tip on inside.

Norths coach Anthony O'Brien said the loss of West was crucial in the outcome but agreed Fassifern deserved to win.

"Losing Westy took a lot of our direction away,” he said.

"But they were the better side on the day.

"I can't knock our effort. It was just our execution that let us down.

"It is a momentum game, and it is hard to get momentum back from good sides like Fassifern and Goodna. Our guys are disappointed with the result, but they know we have had a really good season.”

Fassifern Bombers 40 (Marika Kuriyalavou 2, Jamie Hull, Mitchell Range, Aleki Falepaini, Kaliova Nauqe, David Fa'alogo tries; Scott Ireland 5, Kuriyalavou goals) def Norths Tigers 16 (Anava Fesolai, Lui Afele, Chris Scanlan tries; Steven West 2 goals)