Brassall thief busted thanks to residential CCTV

POLICE have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Brassall man for attempting to unlawfully enter vehicles in Brassall on November 5, and for unlawful using a vehicle and unlawfully entering a premise in Toowoomba in October.

The man will appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court on December 2, to have the charges heard.

The Brassall offences are alleged to have been committed in Haig Street, Brassall and the police investigation was heavily assisted by residential CCTV images.

