Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Brassall thief busted thanks to residential CCTV

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
29th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested and charged an 18-year-old Brassall man for attempting to unlawfully enter vehicles in Brassall on November 5, and for unlawful using a vehicle and unlawfully entering a premise in Toowoomba in October.

The man will appear in the Richlands Magistrates Court on December 2, to have the charges heard.

The Brassall offences are alleged to have been committed in Haig Street, Brassall and the police investigation was heavily assisted by residential CCTV images.

Karana Downs Police are continuing to encourage residents who have CCTV systems installed at their homes to register them with police via the Ipswich community camera alliance, using the form below.

More Stories

Show More
court ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News The State Government has been found to be responsible for some of the damage of the 2011 floods with a court ruling in favour of more than 6000 flood victims who...

        Community claims 'today is a win' with ruling on 2011 floods

        premium_icon Community claims 'today is a win' with ruling on 2011 floods

        Breaking But locals lamented that it will still be an uphill battle if the government decide...

        • 29th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        Gallery unveils new spider web playground

        premium_icon Gallery unveils new spider web playground

        News Kids of all ages will be able to explore tunnels, caves and slides inside a new...

        • 29th Nov 2019 11:30 AM
        Residents to march on Parliament demanding changes

        premium_icon Residents to march on Parliament demanding changes

        Rural Ipswich locals will converge on Brisbane’s Parliament House next week in a show of...