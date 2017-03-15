Ipswich fitness hub to get $100,000 upgrade

BRASSALL's Sutton Park is set to become more of a beacon for health and fitness with $100,000 worth of new gym and cross-fit equipment to be installed.

That is in addition to the equipment that is already in place and that has become a hit with residents.

Cr Cheryl Bromage, who represents Division 6, has unveiled well over $300,000 worth of projects in her patch for the coming year, with more to come.

"This all about people getting more active," Cr Bromage said of the new fitness equipment.

"We have found the use of the park has increased greatly with people getting fit and families using the fitness equipment that is already there.

"We have the Brassall Fit Club over there already providing a free service to the community twice a week, and 50 people come to each (class)."

New directional signage, worth $15,000, will be installed for the entire Brassall Bikeway.

A $100,000 refurbishment of the Willy Wagtail bushwalking circuit and a new entry point along Henry Street to provide access to the Haig St Quarry is also set to commence.

A $43,500 Wallaby Ware Park picnic shelter on the Corner of Sydney St and Vogel Rd is another highlight of the projects set for Division 6.

It includes a new 4m x 4m shelter with railway motif screens to the north and west, table and seats, a new concrete path to link the shelter to existing bikeway, landscaping and three bike hoop racks.

Residents will also benefit from $10,000 worth of streetscaping in the division and $30,000 will be allocated to five new speed awareness signs. The signs along Vogel Rd include the approach to Haig St, Cypress St and Holdsworth Rd.

"We are beautifying the division and helping people to get out more and explore their community," Cr Bromage said.

The gym equipment already at Sutton Park gets plenty of use.

The concept design for new sporting fields on Windle Rd at Brassall is being prepared. The $100,000 includes full-sized fields, three turf wickets, four tennis courts, a playground, shelters, irrigation, field lighting, a sealed carpark and pathways.

A concept design is being tabled for a pedestrian refuge and connecting footpaths along Grace St Wulkuraka to link the bikeway and station to the Sadliers Crossing rail bridge, a project which will cost $620,000.

Cr Bromage is finalising a planning study for a $70,000 connection of the bikeway from North Ipswich to Riverlink shopping centre.

Cr Bromage is in charge of city infrastructure and will be working on key projects in the coming year

The completion of a business case for a second river crossing to link North Ipswich and East Ipswich in the vicinity of Norman St is a priority.

"The business case will help us push for state and federal funding for the project," Cr Bromage said.

Cr Bromage will also be presenting to the council a 10-year infrastructure plan for the city and developing a public transport advocacy plan for Ipswich to help the city secure the public transport infrastructure it needs to cater for a growing population.

The development and implementation of an active transport strategy to help guide investment and promote active transport options to residents is also on the agenda, as is the development of a road safety strategy for Ipswich.