Brassall couple found love on dance floor six decades ago

Grahame and Sonia Bull, from Brassall, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 5. Contributed

A QUICK whirl around the floor at a community dance in Glamorganvale was all it took for Grahame and Sonia Bull (nee Skinner) to fall in love.

From the moment they took their first steps with the music together, both of them knew they would walk alongside one another for the rest of their lives.

The pair have been inseparable since, and are this week celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Sonia, who has lived in Ipswich all her life, and Grahame, who grew up on a farm in Dundas out in the Brisbane Valley, both knew they wanted to build their lives together in Ipswich. This was and always will be their home.

The pair married at St Paul's Anglican Church in Ipswich on April 5, 1958, when Sonia was 19 and Grahame, 23.

They then had two children.

For all of their married life, they have lived in Brassall. They lived in a house in Pommer St for 25 years but, when the 1974 floods hit, that house was severely damaged. Water came up underneath the floor boards. Grahame did his best to move his neighbours' belongings from their houses, as well as his own, on the night when the water was rising.

After the flood, they bought a block of land in Currey St and built a house, and that is where they have remained for the past 35 years.

As they both have a love of dancing, they continued to attend dances and help out with the Marburg Show Society. Sonia was crowned the matron of dances for three consecutive years.

When asked about their favourite special moments of their lives together, Grahame responded with a beautiful sentiment to his bride of six decades.

"When you talk about special moments, I think you have to mention the special moment the two of us met. We were just two individuals living our lives, not knowing the other one existed. But then we did meet and have lived together for 60 years," he said.

For Sonia, some of her special moments included the births of her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

The pair both believe their Christian faith, the support they received from family and friends, and the fact they have done everything together as their secret to a successful marriage.