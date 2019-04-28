Menu
Coles' Liquorland is moving from Brassall Shopping Centre to Karalee.
Brassall centre boozer calls last drinks

Navarone Farrell
by
28th Apr 2019 3:00 PM
BRASSALL tipplers may have to look a little further afield for a bevvie as Liquorland withdraws from the Brassall Shopping Centre.

A Coles spokesperson confirmed the Liquorland will end trade on Tuesday, April 30.

"Coles is opening a new supermarket at Karalee on May 1, which will feature a new Liquorland store conveniently co-located on the same site," they said.

"As a result, we have made the decision to close our nearby Liquorland at the Brassall Shopping Centre and transfer the license to the new site.

"All team members at Brassall Shopping Centre Liquorland have accepted roles at other Liquorland sites, including at Karalee.

"We have also created an additional role at Liquorland Karalee.

"The new Liquorland at Karalee is a larger store and will showcase our range in a purpose-built, more customer friendly environment."

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause our customers at the Brassall Shopping Centre."　

