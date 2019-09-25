Brassall $50 million Powerball winner likely elderly punter

A BRAND new multi-millionaire is walking among us and they may not even know it.

An Ipswich newsagent is still waiting for the lucky person who bought a winning $50 million ticket to come forward to claim their prize, and believes it could be an elderly customer who is going to get the shock of a lifetime when they call in to the shop this week.

The third division one winning entry from Powerball draw 1218 sold at newsXpress Brassall has yet to be claimed.

As it was not registered to a Winners Circle card, Lott officials have no way to contact the ticket holder and have to wait for them to reveal themselves.

Shop owner Dave Bassi said he had had plenty of people popping in or calling up this week to see whether they were in possession of the life-changing ticket.

He said some were frantically trying to locate where they had put their tickets and trying to work out what day it had been sold.

On the day of the draw hundreds of people had queued out the door of his shop, forming a line of about 50m at one point and forcing the business to stay open late to deal with the demand.

Mr Bassi had a feeling it was a regular senior customer who hadn't paid attention to the news.

"It could be someone who comes in once a week who is a regular customer," Mr Bassi said.

"Hopefully they'll come along this week. It could even be someone who has done it for the first time and they're not familiar with the game.

"I just want to tell every customer who bought a ticket from us to bring it in."

Mr Bassi has owned the shop for 13 years and sold a $7.3 million winner 12 years ago.

The Lott spokesperson Brownwyn Spencer said someone was in for one hell of a shock.

"Players can check their entry at any of our official outlets, online at thelott.com or on the Lott app," she said.

"If you check your entry and discover you are holding the winning ticket, we recommend you keep it safe and contact 131 868 to start the process of claiming your prize."