Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia's Brandon Starc competing in the high jump during the IAAF Diamond League in Zurich.
Australia's Brandon Starc competing in the high jump during the IAAF Diamond League in Zurich.
Athletics

Brandon Starc’s sensational payday

by Amanda Lulham
1st Sep 2019 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

It's not a bad earn for a day's outing.

He is one of Australia's leading chances for a medal at the looming world athletics championships and in the lead-up Sydney athlete Brandon Starc has picked up a cheque for $US20,000 for his efforts at an overseas meet.

The Baulkham Hills high jumper has been in top form in recent weeks and showed his form again when he won big with his second placing at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

A jump of 2.30m saw Starc finish second in the event - his equal best jump of the year which bodes well for the upcoming athletics championships in Doha from September 28

The top 19 jumpers in the world are within three centimetres of each other making the high jump one of the most anticipated battles of the championships.

 

High jumper Brandon Starc won a gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games. Pic: Tim Hunter.
High jumper Brandon Starc won a gold at last year’s Commonwealth Games. Pic: Tim Hunter.

 

The men's high jump shapes as one of the most open events at the world championships in Doha beginning on September 28, with 19 athletes - including Australians Starc and Joel Baden - within 3cm of each other atop the 2019 rankings.

athletics brandon starc diamond league high jump world athletics championships
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    premium_icon Why new fathers need to stick together to become better dads

    News 'Obviously it's a learning curve, there's so many different techniques and advice people try and give you and you've got to try what suits you as a family'.

    Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    premium_icon Salvo's drastically reduce stock for big spring sale

    News Here is your opportunity to pick up plenty of bargains

    ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    premium_icon ‘No justice’ from Barrett Centre inquest findings

    News The inquest is investigating the death of three teens

    New Lemon Laws aim to protect vehicle buyers

    premium_icon New Lemon Laws aim to protect vehicle buyers

    Politics NEW laws that come into effect today will help protect buyers against being stuck...