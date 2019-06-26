Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Near-new Ipswich service station up for sale

Navarone Farrell
by
30th May 2019 12:05 AM | Updated: 31st May 2019 11:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COLES Property Development are looking to offload ownership of the Shell Coles Express service station adjoining Silkstone Village Shopping Centre.

The site, 73 Blackstone Rd, has passing traffic on all four sides, thanks to the shopping centre entrances.

The lease on the site will continue on a 10-year agreement to June 2029, with options to 2049.

The property is set to go under the hammer through Burgess Rawson's at a portfolio auction.

Coles Express, Silkstone, is up for sale, not long after its construction. The sale does not include the business.
Coles Express, Silkstone, is up for sale, not long after its construction. The sale does not include the business. Contributed

 

Company director Jamie Perlinger said the property would have a ready-made customer base, with Silkstone Village's Coles supermarket and specialty retailers providing ready-made clientele.

"You've got to go past this site in some capacity to get into the shopping centre," he said.

"A lot of petrol station buyers look for busy corner sites like this, but with the shopping centre right there, this one's on an entirely different level."

 

Coles Express, Silkstone, is on the market.
Coles Express, Silkstone, is on the market. Contributed

 

Built in 2017, the station sits on a 1487sq m site.

It has an estimated net income of $200,000 per annum, with fixed three per cent annual increases and Coles paying all the usual outgoings.

"Being almost new, there are significant tax depreciation benefits, as well as the security of a long-term lease to Coles," Mr Perlinger said.

The auction will take place at Crown Casino's River Room at 11am on Wednesday, June 26.

Coles Express, Silkstone, is on the market.
Coles Express, Silkstone, is on the market. Contributed

More Stories

Show More
auction coles petrol silkstone village
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    Is it too late to get the flu shot?

    News The worst of the “horror flu season” is yet to come, doctors warn

    • 26th Jun 2019 7:23 AM
    IN COURT: Full names of 203 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 203 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 26th Jun 2019 6:45 AM
    Dumb thief caught by mug shot selfies

    premium_icon Dumb thief caught by mug shot selfies

    News Identified after photos taken on stolen tablet ends up in cloud

    • 26th Jun 2019 6:00 AM