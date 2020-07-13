Brand new facility opens up in Boonah

With COVID-19 slowing down business development throughout Australia, one aged care facility has been able to officially open up a brand new facility in Boonah.

Fassifern Aged Care Service development recently completed construction on a 64-room building on Elliot Road.

Representative of the aged care service Gary Edwards said the new facility would increase the high quality of residential aged care in the region.

“It also enables us to evolve our care and facilities to better align with the changing needs and wants of local seniors,” he said.

The 64 room building is divided into four cottages with each cottage having a shared lounge, living room and dining space.

Given the current COVID-19 concerns Mr Edwards said the health and wellbeing of staff and residents was of the utmost importance

“Our priority over the first few weeks will be to settle everyone and ensure the care and support services in the new cottages run smoothly,” he said.

“The health and wellbeing of all of our residents continues to be our main focus.

“The new development reflects our commitment to delivering well-considered services to meet the future care needs of the region’s growing ageing population.

“Our services give seniors the option to stay local, should they need care, as well as staying connected with loved ones and being able to participate in a greater range of activities.”

Expressions of interest and inquiries can be made to 1800 900 001 or www.cofc.com.au/Boonah.