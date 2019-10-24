Surgeon suspended after child exploitation material charge

A TOP brain surgeon accused of distributing child pornography has been temporarily suspended from practising medicine.

Queensland's Office of the Health Ombudsman announced the suspension of Peter Geoffrey Lucas's medical registration on its website, effective from September 19 - three weeks after the 44-year-old's arrest.

NEUROSURGEON CHARGED WITH ONE COUNT OF DISTRIBUTING CHILD PORN

BRAIN SURGEON FRONTS COURT ON CHILD PORN CHARGE

Police charged Lucas on August 25 with one count of distributing child exploitation material.

The case is due to go before the Brisbane Magistrate's Court again for mention on November 18.

Neurosurgeon Peter Lucas, who has been suspended from practising medicine by Health Ombudsman, Andrew Brown.

A letter obtained by The Courier-Mail to patients of Lucas states the neurosurgeon's practice Neuron: Brain, Spine, Nerves has "closed due to the recent retirement of Dr Peter Lucas".

"Please note that all upcoming appointments and investigations with Dr Peter Lucas are now cancelled," the letter states.

"You will need to attend you General Practitioner (GP) or your referring doctor to seek a new referral to an alternative Neurosurgeon for your ongoing medical care.

"Copies of medical records will not be provided to any other health care professionals without the express written direction of the patient. Please ensure all requests for medical records are made as soon as possible."

Queensland's Health Ombudsman Andrew Brown has suspended Lucas's medical registration in accordance with section 62(2) of the Health Ombudsman Act 2013.

The suspension will take effect until it's revoked by the health ombudsman or it's set aside by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Brisbane Private Hospital, where Lucas rented rooms, suspended him from practising soon after he first appeared in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court in late August.