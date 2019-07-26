Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A swimmer has died after contracting brain-eating amoeba like what's pictured here under magnification. Reports say she was exposed at a water park in North Carolina. (iStock)
A swimmer has died after contracting brain-eating amoeba like what's pictured here under magnification. Reports say she was exposed at a water park in North Carolina. (iStock)
Health

Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer

26th Jul 2019 8:53 AM

A US man has died from a rare brain-eating amoeba after swimming in a man-made lake at a water park, North Carolina officials say.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources says the infection was caused by the amoeba naturally present in warm freshwater during the summer.

The man became sick after swimming in Fantasy Lake Water Park in Hope Mills in Cumberland County on July 12.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed it was caused by Naegleria fowleri, a single-celled organism known as the brain-eating amoeba.

It can be fatal if forced up the nose but does not cause illness if swallowed.

Symptoms typically begin with severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting and progress to stiff neck, seizures and coma.

The amoeba can cause severe illness up to nine days after exposure.

Health officials say the amoeba is known to have infected just 145 people in the US from 1962 to 2018.

More Stories

Show More
amobea editors picks health swimmer

Top Stories

    Five injured in two single vehicle crashes overnight

    premium_icon Five injured in two single vehicle crashes overnight

    News The crashes happened in the early hours of this morning.

    IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    WHAT YOU SAID: New double whammy for farmers

    premium_icon WHAT YOU SAID: New double whammy for farmers

    News Council decides to fine dirty farmers.

    REVEALED: How a slow season has kept Whincup on the track

    premium_icon REVEALED: How a slow season has kept Whincup on the track

    Motor Sports The most successful Supercars driver of all time, is in a form slump.