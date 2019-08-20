Menu
Rugby League

Bradman of rugby league to make NRL debut

by Phil Rothfield
20th Aug 2019 10:26 AM
The Newcastle Knights will unveil rugby league's next teenage sensation against the Wests Tigers this weekend.

Central Coast rookie Bradman Best, who has only just turned 18, will start for the Knights against the Wests Tigers.

Best played Australian schoolboys last year and is rated the hottest young talent in the game.

Under NRL rules, players must be 18 to make their top-grade debut and the Knights have wasted little time in bringing Best into their squad.

Bradman Best has been earmarked for big things at the Newcastle Knights.
He will be named on an extended bench when the Knights announce their team at 4pm on Tuesday but he will definitely start against the Tigers at Campbelltown Stadium on Saturday evening.

He is so highly regarded by the Knights that he is signed until the end of 2022.

Best, a former Umina Beach surf club sprint star, has been earmarked for a big future for some time. The Woy Woy junior has been in the Knights system since he was 13, and was invited to train with the NRL squad last year, when he was just 16.

As was revealed in March, you know you're a rising rugby league talent when you've got the Knights' Origin-winning halfback Mitchell Pearce taking you to and from training.

In March Rory Kostjasyn, who is a member of the Knights coaching staff, said in March there was no rush for him to progress through the grades.

"We know he's an enormous talent and a good kid," he said.

"We just want him to progress at a rate that he's physically capable of."

It seems Best is capable of plenty.

