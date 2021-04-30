Bradken looks to offload foundry after shutdown

BRADKEN says there is “some interest” in its Ipswich foundry but it has yet to receive an offer to buy the site with rumours a company from out west is eyeing it off.

About 180 workers at the site have lost their jobs with the foundry and machine shop to close by the end of July after a 12-month phase down period.

Most of the workers at the foundry finished up last week but the heavy engineering business says the fabrication facility on site will remain operational.

At its peak there were about 400 people working across three shifts a day and pouring about 35 tonnes of metal around the clock.

Bradken, which was acquired by Japanese company Hitachi Construction Machinery in 2017, said last year “declining customer demand, changing market conditions and the decision to focus on mining markets and products” was behind its decision.

Former workers say they have been told White Industries, which runs a foundry in Dalby, is interested in buying the Ipswich site.

When contacted by the QT, the company said this wasn’t the case but did not answer further questions on the matter.

“Work is continuing on finding a prospective buyer for the site,” a Bradken spokesperson said.

“There has been some interest but, as yet, we have received no offer to purchase.

“At the same time we are preparing for the outcome of closure of the foundry and machine shop by the end of July.

“We will continue to support our people through this process.”

