Brace yourself for cold, frost and sleet

Siblings Pyper 11, and Finley Vaughan 8, of Peregian Beach don’t let the cold keep them indoors. Picture: Lachie Millard

TEMPERATURES across the southeast are set to plummet to unseasonable lows over the coming days, with frost and sleet predicted for parts of the state.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's Lauren Patti, the cold snap is due to a pair of cold fronts passing through Queensland over the weekend.

"On Saturday morning the first cold front will have gone through so the region will cool down, but not dramatically because there's a second cold front coming through on Saturday night and we expect to see a lot of cool dry air with the second one," she said.

"On Sunday morning we're seeing it become very cold along a large portion of the southeast - well below the average for this time of year."

Siblings Pyper 11, and Finley Vaughan 8, rugged up and running on the sand at Peregian Beach, through a thick fog that appeared in the early morning on the Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lachie Millard

The Granite Belt and Darling Downs will be hit the hardest, with temperatures predicted to fall below zero on Sunday morning, which according to Ms Patti is "five or six degrees below the average for this time of the year."

Stanthorpe is set to be the coldest place in the southeast, with frost predicted for this morning. Picture: Peter Wallis

There is also the chance of frost in the area this morning, and possibly even sleet in the Darling Downs and Granite Belt on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"As that second cold front moves through, at the moment there's too much dry air to get any significant snow, but there might be enough moisture to get sleet," Ms Patti said.

COLDEST PREDICTED MINIMUMS

Stanthorpe: Fri: 0C, Sat: 1C, Sun: -4C

Dalby: Fri: 2C, Sat: 3C, Sun: -1C

Roma: Fri: 3C, Sat: 4C, Sun: 0C

Warwick: Fri: 3C, Sat: 3C, Sun: -1C

Charleville: Fir: 3C, Sat: 5C. Sun: 1C