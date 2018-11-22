Brace for hot temperatures, dust haze, forecasters warn

Forecasters say a dust haze is expected in Ipswich today.

SCORHING temperatures, storms and a dust haze are expected in Ipswich today as forecasters warn of more severer temperatures on their way.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters are expecting the chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon with maximums of 31C.

Meteorologist Adam Woods said residents should also expect dust some dust haze.

"There are some areas of raised dust in the southeast picked up by stronger surface winds which may reach the coast today," he said.

"It's not as bad as it is out west but we could see some dust haze throughout the day coming from the south west of the state."

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for damaging winds for the line of storms moving through #SEQld. Check the warnings at https://t.co/QF9IqgXhKr and the radar at https://t.co/Rr012W3Ux5 #BneStorm pic.twitter.com/nJUNAcL7QI — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) November 22, 2018

He said it was difficult to forecast when the dust haze would clear.

"It's southwest of the trough where there are fine and sunny conditions," Mr Woods said.

"It's not raining where the dust is."

He said the rain would clear this evening. Up to 25mm fell in parts of the southeast overnight, with 14mm at Mount Crosby.

"The trough is currently to the west and bringing some showers, patchy rain and isolated storms. There is more on the way but it's clearing during the course of the afternoon," Mr Woods said.

He said a trough bringing warm air masses from the north of the state would increase day time maximums on the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will peak at 37C on Tuesday.

"The wind direction on Monday and Tuesday is coming from the hot interior of the state and looks to be transporting some of those hotter temperatures," Mr Woods said.

"There will be sunny and fine conditions on Friday and Saturday, so it will be good for those who want to get out and enjoy the outdoors."

Forecast

Ipswich

Friday 14-31C and sunny

Saturday 15-32C and sunny

Sunday 16-34C and partly cloudy

Monday 15-35C and sunny

Tuesday 16-32C with a shower or two developing

Boonah

Friday 12-29C and sunny

Saturday 13-30C and sunny

Sunday 15-32C and partly cloudy

Monday 15-33C and mostly sunny

Tuesday 15-35C with a possible late shower

Gatton

Friday 13-29C and sunny

Saturday 15-29C and sunny

Sunday 16-33C and mostly sunny

Monday 17-35C and sunny

Tuesday 15-35C with a shower or two developing