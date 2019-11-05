Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NT Police
NT Police
Health

Boy’s death remains a mystery

by JUDITH AISTHORPE, judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au
5th Nov 2019 4:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE results of an autopsy today are expected to confirm the cause of death of a 13-year-old bouy who died suddenly on Sunday night in a remote Territory community.

The NT News understands the child was from Maningrida.

Several members of the community had posted tributes and condolences to the child on a socail media page.

In a post to the Maningrida Community Facebook page a member asked the community to avoid passing the morgue/clinic unless required as there had been a death in the community.

NT police first released details of the child's death on Monday, but were unable to give any details on the circumstances of the boy's tragic passing on Sunday.

The boy collapsed at a home in the Arnhem Land community on Sunday and passed away some time later.

An autopsy was carried out yesterday.

A police spokesman said the cause of death would not be confirmed until today as the investigation into the boy's death was ongoing.

Police are not treating the boy's death as suspicious.

An autopsy was carried out yesterday.

AN NT Police spokseman said a report would be prepared for the coroner..

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bush fire breaks out after car burns

        Bush fire breaks out after car burns

        News A WATCH and Act warning has been issued for the Lake Manchester area this afternoon, after a car fire spread into bushland.

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:17 PM
        Ipswich charity for homeless has 2500 reasons to smile

        premium_icon Ipswich charity for homeless has 2500 reasons to smile

        News Local charity Rosies helps others who are down on their luck.

        • 5th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
        REVEALED: Crime map shows Somerset hot spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Crime map shows Somerset hot spots

        News Full breakdown of 1648 offences in the Somerset region.

        UPDATE: Team en route to fix lines, highway still closed

        premium_icon UPDATE: Team en route to fix lines, highway still closed

        News Traffic on the Warrego Highway is at a standstill in both directions.