Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Boys charged over $300k flooding of tower

by ANDREW POTTS
11th Nov 2019 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of teenagers have been charged over allegedly flooding a Gold Coast unit complex last month.

The damage to the Burleigh building came after two PVC pipe coverings were removed and the spigot of a fire hydrant was broken.

More than $300,000-worth of damage was done to the 20-storey building on the Gold Coast Highway.

Police this morning revealed two 16-year-old Burleigh Waters boys had been charged with one count each of enter premises and wilful damage.

They will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

burleigh tower crime gold coast

Just In

    Tigers stall on big-money move

    Tigers stall on big-money move
    • 11th Nov 2019 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New owner brings 'Byron Bay' vibe to Lockyer highway cafe

        premium_icon New owner brings 'Byron Bay' vibe to Lockyer highway cafe

        News If you have been meaning to stop in to one of Forest Hill’s most iconic shops, then you may be in for a pleasant surprise.

        Dealer busted with police ID, ammo, electric knuckle dusters

        premium_icon Dealer busted with police ID, ammo, electric knuckle dusters

        Crime Painter and former sportsmen busted with a cache of illegal weapons.

        Bushfire warning for Scenic Rim township

        Bushfire warning for Scenic Rim township

        News Fire working its way north-east, fire service warns

        Serious crash causes major delays

        premium_icon Serious crash causes major delays

        Breaking Diversions are in place after early morning accident